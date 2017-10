BRIEF-Gentherm Q3 earnings per share $0.18

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gentherm Inc

* Gentherm reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenue $245 million to $250 million

* Gentherm Inc says ‍q4 revenue forecast of $245 to $250 million is expected to bring 2017 full-year growth rate to 6.1 pct - 6.6 pct over prior year​

* Q4 revenue view $242.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gentherm Inc - ‍product revenues for q3 2017 increased by $3.2 million, or 1.4 pct to $235.9 million​

* Q3 revenue view $236.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S