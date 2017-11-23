FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Genting Bhd Q3 net profit of ‍191.1​ mln rgt
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Reports
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 23, 2017 / 11:29 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

BRIEF-Genting Bhd Q3 net profit of ‍191.1​ mln rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Genting Bhd:

* Q3 net profit ‍191.1​ million rgt

* Q3 revenue ‍5.04​ billion rgt

* Year-ago Q3 revenue 4.68 billion rgt; year-ago Q3 net profit 574.0 million rgt

* Contribution from Genting CDX Singapore Pte production oil field in China is expected to improve‍​ for rest of FY

* GENP Group expects its property sales for year to match that of previous year‍​

* In Gujarat, India, Jangi wind farm has entered low wind season and revenues will be lower in coming months‍​

* GENP Group expects full-year FFB production for 2017 to exceed 1.73 million MT achieved in 2016‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zZywor) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.