BRIEF-Genting Bhd Q3 net profit of ‍191.1​ mln rgt

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Genting Bhd:

* Q3 net profit ‍191.1​ million rgt

* Q3 revenue ‍5.04​ billion rgt

* Year-ago Q3 revenue 4.68 billion rgt; year-ago Q3 net profit 574.0 million rgt

* Contribution from Genting CDX Singapore Pte production oil field in China is expected to improve‍​ for rest of FY

* GENP Group expects its property sales for year to match that of previous year‍​

* In Gujarat, India, Jangi wind farm has entered low wind season and revenues will be lower in coming months‍​

* GENP Group expects full-year FFB production for 2017 to exceed 1.73 million MT achieved in 2016‍​