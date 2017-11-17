BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong divests 5 mln shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Genting Hong Kong Ltd:

* Star NCLC entered ‍underwriting deal with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

* Deal for ‍about US$270.1 mln

* ‍Underwriting Agreement for the secondary Public Offering Of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd​​

* Due to disposal gain of about us$57.4 million expected to accrue to group

* ‍In offering, Star NCLC is proposing to sell 5 mln NCLH shares representing about 2.2 pct of total issued & outstanding NCLH shares​​

* Upon offering’s completion, star NCLC’s stake in NCLH will be about 5.64 pct

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect on Nov. 17