Feb 1 (Reuters) - Genting Hong Kong Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS IN RANGE OF US$240 MILLION TO US$270 MILLION FOR FY​

* ‍EXPECTED IMPROVEMENT IN CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS IS DUE TO ONE-OFF GAIN OF $205 MILLION DUE TO SALE OF NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS