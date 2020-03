BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong Expects Operating Loss In 2020

March 27 (Reuters) - Genting Hong Kong Ltd:

* FY REVENUE US$1.56 BILLION VERSUS US$1.60 BILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE US$151.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF US$210.9 MILLION

* COVID-19 CAUSED GROUP TO CANCEL MANY SAILINGS AND SUSPEND ALMOST ALL OF ITS CRUISE OPERATIONS TEMPORARILY IN Q1 OF 2020

* ALSO IMPLEMENTED VOLUNTARY REDUCTION IN SALARY OF 20-50% ON MANAGERS IN CORPORATE OFFICE

* CHAIRMAN, CEO, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN, DEPUTY CEO, DIRECTORS & GROUP PRESIDENT WAIVED 100% OF FEES & COMPENSATION FROM FEB TO END OF 2020

* GROUP ANTICIPATES AN OPERATING LOSS IN 2020

* CO REDUCED CREW ONBOARD, IMPOSED A CO-WIDE RECRUITMENT FREEZE & RESTRICTED ALL NON-ESSENTIAL STAFF TRAVEL

* COVID-19 CAUSED OPERATIONS IN 3 SHIPYARDS TO BE SUSPENDED FOR ABOUT 4 WEEKS FROM 21 MARCH