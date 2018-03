March 29 (Reuters) - Genting Hong Kong Ltd:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $242.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $502.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE $1.19 BILLION VERSUS $1.02 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* FINAL DIVIDEND US$0.01 PER ORDINARY SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: