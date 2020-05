BRIEF-Genting Malaysia Posts QTRLY Net Loss 418 Million RGT

May 21 (Reuters) - Genting Malaysia Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 1.96 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 268.3 MILLION RGT;YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 2.74 BILLION RGT

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR REMAINING PERIOD IN FY2020 TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED DUE TO COVID19

* TO CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT AGGRESSIVE COST CONTROL MEASURES

* CURRENTLY PREPARING FOR RESUMPTION OF OPERATIONS AT RESORTS WORLD GENTING,RESORTS WORLD AWANA, RESORTS WORLD KIJAL & RESORTS WORLD LANGKAWI

* EXPECTS DEVELOPMENT OF RWNYC'S EXPANSION TO RESTART SHORTLY