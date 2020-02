Feb 27 (Reuters) - Genting Malaysia Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 299.7 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 720.1 MILLION RGT, QTRLY REVENUE 2.51 BILLION RGT

* DECLARED SPECIAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 9.0 SEN PER SHARE, FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 5.0 SEN PER SHARE

* GROUP IS MORE CAUTIOUS ON NEAR-TERM PROSPECTS OF THE LEISURE AND HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY DUE TO COVID-19