BRIEF-Genting Malaysia says unit entered into share purchase agreement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2017 / 12:04 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Genting Malaysia says unit entered into share purchase agreement

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Genting Malaysia Bhd:

* E-Genting holdings, a unit of GENM entered into a share purchase agreement with RW Tech Labs sdn bhd‍​

* Agreement to dispose of its entire equity interest in E-Genting sdn bhd for a total cash consideration of 3 million‍​ rgt

* GENM group is expected to realise a gain arising from the proposed disposal‍​

* Disposal is not expected to have material effect on the consolidated earnings and net assets of GENM for FY ending 31 December 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2tQQ1ka] Further company coverage:

