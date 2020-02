Feb 26 (Reuters) - Genting Plantations Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 61.7 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 482.3 MILLION RGT; QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 14.3 MILLION RGT

* RECOMMENDED FINAL SINGLE‐TIER DIVIDEND OF 9.5 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY 2019

* ANTICIPATES OVERALL GROWTH IN FFB PRODUCTION FOR 2020

* PREMIUM OUTLETS UNDER PROPERTY BUSINESS TO EXPERIENCE LOWER PATRONAGE UNTIL CONCERNS ON SPREAD OF COVID-19 SUBSIDE

* OUTLOOK FOR DOWNSTREAM MANUFACTURING SEGMENT IN 2020 WILL BE CHALLENGING