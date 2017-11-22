BRIEF-Genting Plantations posts qtrly ‍net profit of 76.505 million rgt

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Genting Plantations Bhd

* Qtrly revenue ‍429.4​ million rgt

* Qtrly ‍net profit 76.505 million rgt​

* Year ago qtrly profit 94.2 million rgt and year ago qtrly revenue 396.7 million rgt

* FFB production growth rate has moderated in 3Q 2017 and is expected to persist into 4Q 2017‍​

* FY production in Indonesia is expected to contribute closer to 40% of group’s total FFB production‍​

* Property sales for 2017 are expected to match previous year