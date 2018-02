Feb 26 (Reuters) - Genting Plantations Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE‍ 528.4 MILLION RGT ​

* QTRLY PROFIT AFTER TAX 117.7 MILLION RGT

* RECOMMENDED A FINAL SINGLE‐TIER DIVIDEND OF 9.5 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR‍​

* ALSO DECLARED A SPECIAL SINGLE‐TIER DIVIDEND OF 11.0 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FORESEES AN OVERALL FFB PRODUCTION UPTREND IN 2018 WITH HIGHER OUTPUT FROM INDONESIAN SEGMENT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 189.2 MILLION RGT, REVENUE 513.4 MILLION RGT