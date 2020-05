May 21 (Reuters) - Genting Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 4.11 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 561.6 MILLION RGT, REVENUE 5.57 BILLION RGT

* GROUP EXPECTS PALM OIL PRICES TO BE PRIMARILY INFLUENCED BY IMPACT OF PANDEMIC

* EXPECTS TO MAKE UP FOR YOY DECLINE IN 1Q20 FFB PRODUCTION IN REMAINING MONTHS OF YEAR