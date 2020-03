BRIEF-Genting Singapore Ltd Updates On Outlook Amid Covid-19 Spread

March 17 (Reuters) - Genting Singapore Ltd:

* UPDATE ON OUTLOOK AMID COVID-19 SPREAD AND PROFIT GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY & ADVERSELY IMPACTED FOR Q1 ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 AND HY ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* WILL ADOPT A 18% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FOR EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND A 15% REDUCTION IN NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS’ FEES FOR Q1

* RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN VISITOR ATTENDANCE & CORRESPONDINGLY REVENUE, DUE TO SPREAD OF COVID-19

* WILL ADOPT A 9% TO 18% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FOR ALL MANAGERIAL STAFF

* ENCOURAGING EMPLOYEES TO TAKE NO-PAY LEAVE AND/OR ANNUAL LEAVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)