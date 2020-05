May 13 (Reuters) - Genting Singapore Ltd:

* SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE INTO NEAR FUTURE

* FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR 2020 WILL BE SEVERELY AFFECTED

* SOCIAL DISTANCING AND RESTRICTIVE BORDER REGULATIONS WILL CONTINUE TO HINDER ANY MEDIUM TERM RECOVERY

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EBITDA S$146.9 MILLION, DOWN 55%