Feb 12 (Reuters) - Genting Singapore Ltd:

* Q4 NET PROFIT S$155.9 MILLION VERSUS S$150.2 MILLION

* PROPOSE PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.5 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* GROUP IS GENERALLY PESSIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020

* WITH CORONAVIRUS ISSUE THAT CREATED MASSIVE DISRUPTION TO TRAVEL & TOURISM INDUSTRIES, GROUP PESSIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR 1H2020