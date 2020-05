May 29 (Reuters) - Gentrack Group Ltd:

* HY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS NZ$12.8 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER H2 EBITDA RESULT AHEAD OF H1, REMAIN CASH FLOW POSITIVE

* ECONOMIC DOWNTURN HAD IMPACT ON AIRPORT & UTILITY CUSTOMERS, SEEING SOME PROJECTS DELAYED & POSTPONED IN H2

* BLIP SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY THE COVID-19 GLOBAL AIRPORT SHUT DOWN; IMPACTED FORECAST REVENUES FROM NEW PROJECTS IN H2