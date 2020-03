March 17 (Reuters) - Gentrack Group Ltd:

* SUSPENDS FULL YEAR FY20 GUIDANCE

* WITHDRAWS FY GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME DUE TO RAPIDLY INCREASING UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING DURATION & SCALE OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* EXPECTS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON FY GUIDANCE WITH HY RESULTS IN MAY

* HALF YEAR GUIDANCE REMAINS AS PREVIOUSLY ADVISED, BEING EBITDA OF BETWEEN NZ$2MLN - NZ$3MLN

* “WE HAVE MADE THIS DECISION DUE TO POTENTIAL IMPACT TO ON-GOING PROJECTS AND OUR SALES PIPELINE.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: