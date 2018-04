April 19 (Reuters) - Genuine Parts Co:

* MPANY REPORTS SALES AND EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 SALES $4.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.48 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.72, REVENUE VIEW $18.31 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: