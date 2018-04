April 12 (Reuters) - Genuine Parts :

* IF DEAL TERMINATED BECAUSE APPROVAL IS NOT OBTAINED AT ESSENDANT STOCKHOLDER MEETING, ESSENDANT TO REIMBURSE CO FOR EXPENSES UP TO $3 MILLION

* DEAL WITH ESSENDANT PROVIDES ESSENDANT MUST PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $12 MILLION ON TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES Source text: (bit.ly/2qqjCkU) Further company coverage: