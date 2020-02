BRIEF-Genus HY Rev £270.7 Mln Up 13%

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Genus PLC:

* GENUS - INTERIM RESULTS

* GENUS PLC - HY REVENUE OF £270.7M (2018: £238.8M) INCREASED 13% IN ACTUAL AND CONSTANT CURRENCIES DURING PERIOD

* GENUS PLC - HY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES AND EXCLUDING GENE EDITING WAS £43.7M (2018: £34.2M)

* GENUS PLC - HY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS UP 25% (27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

* GENUS - ONGOING IMPACT OF ASF IN CHINA LED TO RECORD HIGH PORK PRICES, DRIVING STRONG BREEDING STOCK SALES AND FARM MARGINS IN HY FOR PIC

* GENUS - ASF NEGATIVELY IMPACTED PIC PHILIPPINES IN HY, AND NET EFFECT ON PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM PIC ASIA WAS AN INCREMENTAL £9M

* GENUS PLC - HY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS £30.4M (2018: £6.8M LOSS)

* GENUS - DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 9.4 PENCE PER SHARE, UP 6% ON LAST YEAR’S INTERIM DIVIDEND

* GENUS PLC - EXPECT PROPRIETARY BEEF GENETICS WILL ACCOUNT FOR OVER 25% OF GLOBAL ABS BEEF GENETIC SALES IN 2020

* GENUS - ANTICIPATES TO CONTINUE TO MAKE STRATEGIC, FINANCIAL PROGRESS, PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS FOR FY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: