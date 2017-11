Nov 16 (Reuters) - Genus Plc

* GENUS - ‍TRADING WAS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS IN PERIOD FROM 1 JULY TO 15 NOV 2017 ​AND CONTINUED TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS TOWARDS ITS STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES FOR YEAR

* ‍ANTICIPATES THAT GENUS WILL PERFORM IN LINE WITH ITS GROWTH EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018​