BRIEF-Genworth And Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd:

* GENWORTH AND OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER AGREEMENT

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - CO, CHINA OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS AGREED TO SECOND WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY‘S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC - SECOND WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF NOV. 30, 2017, TO APRIL 1, 2018

* GENWORTH - COS PROGRESSING IN DISCUSSIONS WITH U.S. THIRD-PARTY SERVICE PROVIDER ON MITIGATION APPROACHES, WHICH JUSTIFIED AGREEMENT EXTENSION

* GENWORTH - COS EXPECT TO REFILE JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS IN NEAR TERM

* GENWORTH - BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE DEAL WITH OCEANWIDE IS BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS & OTHER STAKEHOLDERS