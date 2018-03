March 27 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* GENWORTH AND OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER AGREEMENT

* SAYS FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018

* SAYS ‍TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR​

* SAYS CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT​

* SAYS CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY'S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT