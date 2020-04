Genworth Financial Inc:

* GENWORTH AND OCEANWIDE PROVIDE UPDATE ON PENDING TRANSACTION

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC - GENWORTH AND OCEANWIDE REMAIN COMMITTED TO TRANSACTION AND ARE STILL TARGETING CLOSING TOWARDS END OF MAY, IF FEASIBLE

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC - HAS BEEN INFORMED BY OCEANWIDE THAT FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND HONY CAPITAL FOR $1.8 BILLION EXTENDED TO JUNE 30