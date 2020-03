BRIEF-Genworth And Oceanwide Provide Update On Proposed Transaction

March 23 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* GENWORTH AND OCEANWIDE PROVIDE UPDATE ON PROPOSED TRANSACTION

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REMAIN COMMITTED TO TRANSACTION AND CONTINUE TO WORK TOWARDS CLOSING AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & REVIEW PROCESSES HAVE TAKEN & MAY CONTINUE TO TAKE MORE TIME THAN EXPECTED

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - GENWORTH AND OCEANWIDE ARE DISCUSSING A SHORT EXTENSION OF MERGER AGREEMENT BEYOND CURRENT DEADLINE OF MARCH 31, 2020