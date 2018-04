April 24 (Reuters) - Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd:

* GENWORTH AND OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW AND REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD