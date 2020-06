BRIEF-Genworth Announces Merger Agreement Extension To September 30, Steps To Enhance Liquidity

June 30 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* GENWORTH ANNOUNCES MERGER AGREEMENT EXTENSION TO SEPTEMBER 30, STEPS TO ENHANCE LIQUIDITY

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - CO & OCEANWIDE ANNOUNCED THEY AGREED TO WAIVER AND AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED MERGER AGREEMENT

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - WAIVER EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF JUNE 30, 2020 TO NO LATER THAN SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - TAKING STEPS TO ADDRESS NEAR-TERM LIABILITIES

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - STEPS TO ADDRESS NEAR-TERM LIABILITIES EXPECTS STEPS TO INCLUDE A DEBT OFFERING IN NEAR TERM

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - TAKING NECESSARY STEPS TO LAUNCH 19.9 PERCENT IPO OF CO’S U.S. MORTGAGE INSURANCE BUSINESS

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - EXTENSION GIVES OCEANWIDE ADDITIONAL TIME TO FINALIZE FINANCING FOR TRANSACTION PURCHASE PRICE

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - OCEANWIDE INDICATED FINANCING FOR DEAL BEEN DELAYED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC & MACROECONOMIC CONDITIONS