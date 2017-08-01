FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q2 adj operating EPS $0.30
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q2 adj operating EPS $0.30

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* Genworth Financial announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genworth Financial Inc book value per share $ $26.08 at Q2 2017 end versus $30.37 at q2 2016 end

* Genworth Financial Inc - qtrly total revenues $2,223 ‍​ million versus $2,236 million

* Genworth Financial - net investment income was $801 million in quarter, up from $790 million in the prior quarter and $779 million in the prior year‍​

* Genworth Financial - qtrly U.S. Mortgage insurance reported adjusted operating income $91 million, versus $73 million in the prior quarter,$61 million in prior year‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.