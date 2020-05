BRIEF-Genworth Financial Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.13

May 5 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.17 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - REAPPROVALS RECEIVED FROM NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES, VIRGINIA BUREAU OF INSURANCE FOR PENDING MERGER WITH CHINA OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS

* SAYS PENDING MERGER WITH CHINA OCEANWIDE EXTENDED TO NOT LATER THAN JUNE 30, 2020

* QUARTERLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $793 MILLION VERSUS $794 MILLION

* SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE $28.61 ,AS OF MARCH 31 2020

* SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE, EXCLUDING ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $21.05, AS OF MARCH 31 2020

* QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,837 MILLION VERSUS $2,044 MILLION