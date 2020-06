June 8 (Reuters) - Genworth MI Canada Inc:

* GENWORTH MI CANADA INC. CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT PLAN TO CHANGE ITS UNDERWRITING POLICY

* GENWORTH MI CANADA - NO PLANS TO CHANGE ITS UNDERWRITING POLICY RELATED TO DEBT SERVICE RATIO LIMITS, MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE & DOWN PAYMENT REQUIREMENTS