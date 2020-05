BRIEF-Genworth Mi Canada Reports Q1 Operating EPS Of C$1.35

May 5 (Reuters) - Genworth MI Canada Inc:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS INCLUDING NET OPERATING INCOME OF $117 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.99

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE C$1.26 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* LOSS RATIO, AS A PERCENTAGE OF PREMIUMS EARNED, FOR QUARTER WAS 14% COMPARED TO 15% IN SAME QUARTER IN PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN FROM TRANSACTIONAL INSURANCE WAS $3.2 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 10%

* QTRLY NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN FROM PORTFOLIO INSURANCE ON LOW LOAN-TO-VALUE MORTGAGES WAS $1.0 BILLION, A DECREASE OF $0.1 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)