June 24 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd:

* GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES EXCHANGE OF $147 MILLION TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES

* UNIT TO EXCHANGE A$146.6 MILLION EXISTING NOTES FOR A$146.6 MILLION NEW FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JULY 2030 Source text reut.rs/319vTxi Further company coverage: