Feb 28 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd :

* BOARD CONTINUES TO TARGET ORDINARY DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO RANGE OF 50 TO 80 PERCENT OF UNDERLYING NPAT FOR 2018‍​

* EXPECT NEP TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 25 TO 30 PER CENT AND NET INCURRED CLAIMS TO BE LOWER IN 2018

* FULL YEAR LOSS RATIO IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PER CENT

* EXPECTS GWP TO INCREASE IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: