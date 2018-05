BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Posts Q1 Underlying NPAT Of $19.9 Mln, Down 70.9 Pct

May 2 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd :

* QTRLY REPORTED NPAT $8.4 MILLION VERSUS $52.2 MILLION

* QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUM $67.4 MILLION VERSUS $107.9 MILLION

* QTRLY REPORTED LOSS RATIO 55.9 PERCENT VERSUS 34.8 PERCENT

* COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT TIME OF ITS FY17 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT REMAINS UNCHANGED

* “GWP IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN FY18”

* NEP AND FULL YEAR LOSS RATIO ARE EXPECTED TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY 2017 EARNINGS CURVE REVIEW IN FY18

* IN FY18, NEP EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY ABOUT 25% TO 30%

* IN 2018 CONTINUES TO TARGET AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO RANGE OF 50% TO 80% OF UNDERLYING NPAT

"FULL YEAR LOSS RATIO IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 40% AND 50%"