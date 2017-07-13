FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Genworth, Oceanwide provide update on CFIUS application
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 10:00 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Genworth, Oceanwide provide update on CFIUS application

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc

* Genworth and Oceanwide provide update on CFIUS application and completed reinsurance agreements related to the proposed transaction

* Genworth Financial Inc says CFIUS' acceptance of joint voluntary notice will commence a new 30-day review period

* Genworth Financial Inc - co and China Oceanwide have withdrawn and re-filed joint voluntary notice with CFIUS a second time

* Genworth Financial - now appears timing of regulatory reviews to likely delay deal completion to later than originally targeted time frame of middle of 2017

* Genworth Financial Inc says Genworth and Oceanwide are discussing an extension of August 31, 2017, deadline set forth in merger agreement

* Genworth Financial Inc - deal closing remains subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals in U.S., China, other international jurisdictions

* Genworth Financial Inc - re-filed ‍notice to provide CFIUS more time to review and discuss proposed transaction between Genworth and Oceanwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.