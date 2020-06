June 10 (Reuters) - Geo Energy Resources Ltd:

* APPLICATIONS TO INCREASE IN COAL PRODUCTION QUOTA FOR PT SUNGAI DANAU JAYA, PT TANAH BUMBU RESOURCESCOAL MINES FOR 2020 APPROVED

* APPROVAL FOR PRODUCTION TO INCREASE TO 12 MILLION TONNES FROM 8 MILLION TONNES

* GEO ENERGY RESOURCES-APPLICATIONS TO INCREASE IN COAL PRODUCTION QUOTA APPROVED BY DINAS ENERGI DAN SUMBER DAYA MINERAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: