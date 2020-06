June 30 (Reuters) - Geo Energy Resources Ltd:

* GEO ENERGY RESOURCES REFERS TO NEWS REPORTS THAT CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS OF PT TITAN INFRA ENERGY FILED A LEGAL CLAIM IN JAKARTA COURTS

* GEO COAL INTERNATIONAL & GEO VENTURES GLOBAL HAVE NOT RECEIVED ANY COURT SUMMONS OR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION OF LEGAL CLAIM

* ENGAGED INDONESIAN LEGAL ADVISERS TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS & ADVISE CO ON ITS LEGAL POSITION