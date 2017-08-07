FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Geo Group reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.61
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 11:06 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Geo Group reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Geo Group Inc

* The Geo Group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $554 million to $559 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $557 million to $562 million

* Q2 revenue $577.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $584.7 million

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.63 to $0.65

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.61 to $0.63

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.50 to $2.54

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $2.24 billion

* Geo Group - During Q3 , expects utilization rates at its ice facilities to improve sequentially from Q2 2017 but to be slightly below previously projected levels

* Geo Group Inc - Q3 2017 guidance also reflects discontinuation of Geo care’s family case management pilot program under contract with ICE

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $579.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $584.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.