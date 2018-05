May 4 (Reuters) - Geo Group Inc:

* GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* GEO GROUP INC - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MILLION

* GEO GROUP INC - INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00% Source text: (bit.ly/2JWsuX0) Further company coverage: