May 3 (Reuters) - Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp:

* SAYS IT WINS BID FOR EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN IRAQ’S HUWAIZA AND NAFT KHANA OIL FIELDS

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP AND CHINA OIL HBP SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD ON CO-DEVELOPING THE IRAQI OILFIELDS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2JOGuC5 ; bit.ly/2JOGuC5 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)