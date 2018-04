April 2 (Reuters) - Geo. V. Hamilton Inc:

* GEO. V. HAMILTON, INC. EXITS CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY

* GEO. V. HAMILTON INC SAYS ALL ITS EXISTING ASBESTOS CLAIMS & FUTURE ASBESTOS CLAIMS HAVE BEEN CHANNELED TO A TRUST RESPONSIBLE FOR RESOLVING SUCH CLAIMS Source text for Eikon: