March 29 (Reuters) - GEO Group Inc:

* GEOAMEY JOINT VENTURE SIGNS COURT CUSTODY AND PRISONER ESCORT SERVICES CONTRACT IN SCOTLAND

* GEO GROUP INC - CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS