May 7 (Reuters) - Geodrill Ltd:

* GEODRILL REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* GEODRILL LTD - INCREASED QTRLY REVENUE BY 31% TO $24.3M COMPARED TO $18.6 IN Q1-2017

* GEODRILL LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE – BASIC $0.03