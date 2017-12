Dec 18 (Reuters) - Geonext Corp

* Says power unit will sell solar power generation plant to Mie-based firm, which is mainly engaged in gas business, sale of petroleum products, electrochemical products and interior related equipment, effective Dec. 27

* Says power unit sells solar power generation plant related rights to Gunma-based power firm, on Dec. 18

* Transaction amount of about 450 million yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sTSf7A

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)