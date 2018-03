March 1 (Reuters) - GeoOp Ltd:

* H1 TOTAL REVENUES NZ$2.2 MILLION VERSUS NZ$2.1 MILLION

* H1 STATUTORY LOSS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION & AMORTISATION NZ$2.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF NZ$1.7 MILLION