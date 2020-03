March 26 (Reuters) - GeoOp Ltd:

* FULL-TIME HEADCOUNT BEING REDUCED BY ABOUT 25%

* BOARD AND ALL EMPLOYEES GOING FORWARD TAKING 20% VOLUNTARY PAY REDUCTIONS UNTIL NORMAL TRADING RESUMES

* UNLIKELY TO ISSUE SECOND TRANCHE OF NOTES WITHIN FY20

* SEES TOUGHER TRADING CONDITIONS DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK, INCLUDING REDUCED LEVELS OF BUSINESS ENQUIRY & LICENSE SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: