BRIEF-GeoPark Ltd sees ‍2018 average production of 31,500 boepd-32,500 boepd​

Nov 15 (Reuters) - GeoPark Ltd:
* GeoPark Ltd - has approved risk-balanced work program for 2018 that will increase production by an estimated 15-20% and boost operating cash flows
* Sees 2018 capital expenditure program of $100-110 million, fully-funded by cash flow from operations
* Currently has commodity risk management contracts in place covering 35-50% of its production for 1H2018
* GeoPark Ltd sees 2018 average production of 31,500 boepd - 32,500 boepd
* GeoPark Ltd sees 2018 exit production targeted at 34,000 plus boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: