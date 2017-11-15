FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GeoPark Ltd sees ‍2018 average production of 31,500 boepd-32,500 boepd​
Sections
Featured
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' after army takeover in Zimbabwe
World
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' after army takeover in Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2017 / 11:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-GeoPark Ltd sees ‍2018 average production of 31,500 boepd-32,500 boepd​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - GeoPark Ltd:

* GeoPark Ltd - ‍has approved risk-balanced work program for 2018 that will increase production by an estimated 15-20% and boost operating cash flows​

* ‍Sees 2018 capital expenditure program of $100-110 million, fully-funded by cash flow from operations​

* ‍Currently has commodity risk management contracts in place covering 35-50% of its production for 1H2018​

* GeoPark Ltd sees ‍2018 average production of 31,500 boepd - 32,500 boepd​

* GeoPark Ltd sees ‍2018 exit production targeted at 34,000 plus boepd​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.