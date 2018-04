April 11 (Reuters) - GeoPark Ltd:

* GEOPARK ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION UP 28% TO 32,195 BOEPD UP 5% COMPARED TO 4Q2017

* QTRLY OIL PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 33% TO 27,345 BOPD