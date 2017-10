July 13 (Reuters) - Geopark Ltd:

* Geopark announces second quarter 2017 operational update

* Qtrly consolidated oil and gas production up 24 pct to 26,123 boepd (up 4 pct compared to 1q2017)

* Qtrly oil production up 41 pct to 21,930 bopd (up 7 pct compared to 1q2017)

* 2017 exit production target of 30,000+ boepd and average annual 2017 production of 26,500 to 27,500 boepd